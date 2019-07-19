India tour of West Indies: The squad selection meeting for the India tour of West Indies is going to take place on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The selection committee will be headed by MSK Prasad.

India tour of West Indies: The India squad selection committee which will be led by MSK Prasad is going to meet in Mumbai on Sunday, July 21, 2019 to select the squad for India tour of West Indies which is going to start on August 3, 2019, and will last till September 3, 2019, as quoted by BCCI in a press release on Friday. Previously, the meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday but it was deferred due to the directive of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the chairman of the panel will conduct the meeting instead of the BCCI secretary.

There are some legal formalities which need to be followed due to a rule change and it is going to take some time. The fitness reports of the players will be available on Saturday evening.

The performance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former skipper of team India and one of the best finishers, was not up to the mark and expectations in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni’s selection in the tea is going to represent the rigidness of the decision making abilities of the squad selection committee in the coming future. India is completely ready to play, three T20s, lot of ODIs and two tests in a full-fledged tour to the Carribean islands which is going to start on August 3, 2019.

As the T20 World cup is going to be held in Australia next year, the selectors may choose Rishabh Pant over MS Dhoni as he is as a successor to Dhoni. In October 2018, dhoni was dropped from the T20 series against Australia and West Indies and as per the chances and his performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni will be dropped for the India tour of West Indies.

