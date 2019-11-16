India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma resigned from the president's post of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday. In his statement, the senior journalist said that the cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time.

India TV Editor-in-Chief and senior journalist Rajat Sharma resigned from his post of president of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Saturday, claiming that he is unable to continue with the association amidst various pulls and pressures inside the organisation.

Almost 20-month old tenure was a vociferous one for Sharma due to his differences with the general secretary of the association Vinod Tihara, who has a huge support base in the organisation. In his statement, the journalist said the cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. He feels that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket.

He added, it seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with his principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency, which he is not willing to compromise at any cost.

Sharma had joined DDCA after getting active support from late Arun Jaitley, former finance minister of India. As per the DDCA insiders, Sharma lost all grounds in the association after the demise of Arun Jaitley, who was the binding force for all the different cliques.

Today I have tendered my resignation from the post of President, DDCA and has sent it to the Apex Council. I thank all of you for your overwhelming support, respect and affection during my tenure. My best wishes to @delhi_cricket — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 16, 2019

यहाँ काम करना आसान नहीं था. लेकिन आपके विश्वास ने मुझे ताक़त दी. आज मैंने डीडीसीए का अध्यक्ष पद छोड़ने का फ़ैसला किया है और अपना इस्तीफ़ा एपेक्स काउंसिल को भेज दिया है. आपने जो प्यार और सम्मान मुझे दिया है उसके लिए आपका आभार: रजत शर्मा. https://t.co/D3CxdgFynN — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 16, 2019

India TV journalist also claimed that in his endeavour though he faced many roadblocks, opposition and oppression, just to keep him from discharging his duties in fair and transparent. That’s why he has decided to call it a day and hereby tender his resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect.

He also added, when he took over as President post, coffers of DDCA were empty and now they have a corpus of around Rs 25 crores, he urges upon that this money be spent only for promoting cricket and helping cricketers.

