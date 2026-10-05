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Home > Sports News > India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Check Match Time, Venue, Predicted XIs, Squads And Where To Watch Live and All You Need

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Check Match Time, Venue, Predicted XIs, Squads And Where To Watch Live and All You Need

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: India U19 will take on Australia U19 in the second and final unofficial Test of the Australia U19 tour of India 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad from Monday, October 5. With the hosts leading the series 1-0, Australia will look to level the contest, while India will aim to complete a dominant finish to the tour.

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Check Match Time, Venue, Predicted XIs, Squads And Where To Watch Live and All You Need

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-05 08:34 IST

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: India enter the four-day fixture after securing a commanding victory in the opening Test at Rajkot, winning by an innings and 48 runs. The hosts have enjoyed an impressive tour, having also swept the three-match unofficial ODI series 3-0.

Australia, led by Matthew Lough, will be keen to respond after struggling to contain India’s bowling attack in the first Test. The visitors will need a more consistent batting performance to challenge the hosts and prevent India from claiming another series victory.

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The second unofficial Test will be played from October 5 to 8, with both teams looking to finish the developmental tour on a positive note. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including the schedule, venue, squads, predicted playing XIs and live-streaming details.

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test Match Details

Tournament: Australia U19 tour of India 2026
Match: India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Unofficial Test
Format: Four-day Youth Test
Date: Monday, October 5 to Thursday, October 8, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM IST | 4:00 AM GMT
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad, India

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test Predicted Playing XIs

India U19 Predicted XI

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Ayaan Akram, Yashbardhan Chauhan (Captain), Sagar Virk, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Om, Kush Patel, Mohit Ulva, Priyanshu Singh.

Australia U19 Predicted XI

Will Byrom, Neel Patel, Matthew Lough (Captain), Charlie Henderson (Wicketkeeper), Hayden Barbulovic, Zed Hollick, Blake Cattle, Kasey Barton, Thomas Vaseo, Jack Czosnek, Spencer Green.

India U19 vs Australia U19: Full Squads

India U19 Squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (Captain), Manav Krishna (Wicketkeeper), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Ayaan Akram, Ishan Om, Mohit Ulva, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Ragavendra, Rohit Yadav, Abhipray Biswas.

Australia U19 Squad: Matthew Lough (Captain), Charlie Henderson (Wicketkeeper), Neel Patel, Hayden Barbulovic, Zed Hollick, Blake Cattle, Eli Brain, Kasey Barton, Connor Gregory, Spencer Green, Theo Tsingos, Will Byrom, Jack Czosnek, Jacob Pietz, Patrick Sullivan, Thomas Vaseo.

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Where To Watch Live?

India

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2, including their HD channels.
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website.

Viewers can also check the official broadcaster’s schedule and the streaming platform for match availability.

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India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Check Match Time, Venue, Predicted XIs, Squads And Where To Watch Live and All You Need
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India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test: Check Match Time, Venue, Predicted XIs, Squads And Where To Watch Live and All You Need

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