India U19 vs Australia U19 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

India U19 vs Australia U19 LIVE: India U19 will take on Australia U19 in the second and final unofficial Test of the Australia U19 tour of India 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad from Monday, October 5. With the hosts leading the series 1-0, Australia will look to level the contest, while India will aim to complete a dominant finish to the tour. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including live-streaming details, match time, venue, predicted playing XIs and complete squads.

India enter the four-day fixture after securing a commanding victory in the opening Test at Rajkot, winning by an innings and 48 runs. The hosts have enjoyed an impressive tour, having also swept the three-match unofficial ODI series 3-0.

Australia, led by Matthew Lough, will be keen to respond after struggling to contain India’s bowling attack in the first Test. The visitors will need a more consistent batting performance to challenge the hosts and prevent India from claiming another series victory.

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test Match Details

Tournament: Australia U19 tour of India 2026

Match: India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Unofficial Test

Format: Four-day Youth Test

Date: Monday, October 5 to Thursday, October 8, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST / 4:00 AM GMT

India U19 vs Australia U19 LIVE Streaming

How To Watch India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test Live In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the second unofficial Test between India U19 and Australia U19 live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2, including their respective HD channels.

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, allowing fans to follow the four-day contest on mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs and other supported devices.

Viewers should check the official broadcaster’s schedule and streaming platform for match availability.

India U19 vs Australia U19 2nd Unofficial Test Predicted Playing XIs

India U19 Predicted XI

Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Ayaan Akram, Yashbardhan Chauhan (Captain), Sagar Virk, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Om, Kush Patel, Mohit Ulva, Priyanshu Singh.

Australia U19 Predicted XI

Will Byrom, Neel Patel, Matthew Lough (Captain), Charlie Henderson (Wicketkeeper), Hayden Barbulovic, Zed Hollick, Blake Cattle, Kasey Barton, Thomas Vaseo, Jack Czosnek, Spencer Green.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Full Squads

India U19 Squad

Yashbardhan Chauhan (Captain), Manav Krishna (Wicketkeeper), Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Ayaan Akram, Ishan Om, Mohit Ulva, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Ragavendra, Rohit Yadav, Abhipray Biswas.

Australia U19 Squad

Matthew Lough (Captain), Charlie Henderson (Wicketkeeper), Neel Patel, Hayden Barbulovic, Zed Hollick, Blake Cattle, Eli Brain, Kasey Barton, Connor Gregory, Spencer Green, Theo Tsingos, Will Byrom, Jack Czosnek, Jacob Pietz, Patrick Sullivan, Thomas Vaseo.