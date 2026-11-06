India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: Led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, the Indian team will look to make a strong start to its U19 Asia Cup campaign. India have assembled a promising squad featuring young talents such as Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid, Rajat Baghel, Arjun Rajput and VK Vineeth.

Nepal, meanwhile, will be captained by Bipin Sharma and will aim to challenge the Indian youngsters in their opening Group A fixture. Aashish Luhar, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand and Prashiddha Jaishi are among the players expected to play important roles for the Nepalese side.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups, with India, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE placed in Group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12, while the final will take place on November 14.

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Match: India U19 vs Nepal U19, 4th Match, Group A

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST | 5:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 9:00 AM Oman Time

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain), Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashveer Goud, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Shavin Vinodh, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan and Aryan Savsani.

Nepal U19 Squad: Bipin Sharma (Captain), Aashish Luhar (WK), Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sohail Kunwar, Darsh Sonar, Nischal Chhetri, Sachin Bhatt, Roshan Shahi, Suryanshu Koirala, Abhay Yadav, Sushil Rawal, Subham Khanal and Nitesh Patel.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network On TV Channels.

The tournament’s television broadcast is available through Sony’s sports channels. Viewers should check their respective cable or DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the match.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platform:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. Fans can watch the India vs Nepal match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.