LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE: India will begin its campaign at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 with a Group A clash against Nepal on Friday, November 6. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, live streaming, TV channels and broadcast details.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 09:27 IST

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: Led by Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, the Indian team will look to make a strong start to its U19 Asia Cup campaign. India have assembled a promising squad featuring young talents such as Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid, Rajat Baghel, Arjun Rajput and VK Vineeth.

Nepal, meanwhile, will be captained by Bipin Sharma and will aim to challenge the Indian youngsters in their opening Group A fixture. Aashish Luhar, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand and Prashiddha Jaishi are among the players expected to play important roles for the Nepalese side.

You Might Be Interested In

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups, with India, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE placed in Group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12, while the final will take place on November 14.

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Match: India U19 vs Nepal U19, 4th Match, Group A

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST | 5:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 9:00 AM Oman Time

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman

India U19 vs Nepal U19: Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (Captain), Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashveer Goud, Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Shavin Vinodh, Kavya Patel, Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan and Aryan Savsani.

Nepal U19 Squad: Bipin Sharma (Captain), Aashish Luhar (WK), Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sohail Kunwar, Darsh Sonar, Nischal Chhetri, Sachin Bhatt, Roshan Shahi, Suryanshu Koirala, Abhay Yadav, Sushil Rawal, Subham Khanal and Nitesh Patel.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network On TV Channels.

The tournament’s television broadcast is available through Sony’s sports channels. Viewers should check their respective cable or DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the match.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platform:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. Fans can watch the India vs Nepal match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile
Tags: ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

‘I Won’t Let Him Go Home’: Delhi Coach Vijay Dahiya Makes Special Request To Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026, Predicted Lineups, Head-to-Head Records

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana Part 1 Budget Vs Box Office Collection: How Much Does Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Need To Earn To Break Even And Where Does It Stand?

Where Is My Salary?’ Bihar Government Employee Turns To Begging Outside Office In Unique Protest Over 8 Months Of Unpaid Wages

Marital Dispute Turns Fatal: Bengaluru Cab Driver Kills Wife, 6 Members of Her Family With Grinding Stone

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

Watch Video: Bike Hits Wall, Rider Flung Onto Metal Board And Crashes Onto Road In Sikar – Yet Walks Away Unharmed; How Did He Survive?

Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal

Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

An Abandoned Luxury Car, A Decomposed Body and a Mystery; Kolkata Police Probe Chilling Discovery At Kasba Garage

Ex-IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot Likely To Be New Israeli PM After Arab Parties Back Him. Who Is He And What Was His Destructive Dahiya Doctrine

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile
India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile
India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile
India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile
India U19 vs Nepal U19 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-U19 vs NPL-U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On TV And Mobile

QUICK LINKS