India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs AFG? Captain, Vice-Captain Picks And Match Prediction

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Winner Prediction: The Indian cricket team will be aiming to get the win in the second match on September 15 to sweep the series after having one win in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The home side has won the first match by seven wickets and holds an aggregate lead of one.

Abhishek Sharma Stars in India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

In the first T20I, India showed that they were much stronger than Afghanistan both in batting and bowling. They limited the opposition to a meager score of 156/8 before quickly knocking off the target in only 13.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma took center stage during the innings, hammering 82 runs off only 32 balls, and Ishan Kishan notched up 42 runs for the cause. It was Arshdeep Singh who took the honors with the ball for India, picking up 3 wkts for 19 runs, helping India retain the upper hand throughout the game.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s Knock Goes in Vain

With Azmatullah Omarzai remaining unbeaten with a score of 64 and Mohammad Nabi adding 33 runs from the last match, Afghanistan should get a confidence boost. The couple got their side back to winning ways from a tight run after it looked bad when Afghanistan lost wickets one after another during the powerplay phase. But if the batting side wants their team to even this up with India, they’ll have to give a far better showing against India’s speed bowling.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out

An issue for India in the coming second T20I game is that spinner Varun Chakravarthy was not present, and he has been injured, so he has been excluded for the rest of the series. Management expects a decision to be made between Ravi Bishnoi and some other spin bowler to have a good balance in bowling

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries, giving a lot to play for to aggressive batters. Conditions were batting-heavy in the first match of the series. That run festival could be repeated, though if rain does not intervene. There won’t be much rain during the playing hours. So, a full-length match can be anticipated.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Captaincy Choices

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Vice-Captaincy Choices

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Prediction

India are the heavy favourites for the game. Their first-innings batting score against Afghanistan was much better, while their bowling combo with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh kept the Afghan batters at the end constantly worried. Afghanistan have several potential match-winners, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Omarzai among them, though it will be very hard for them to win without a perfect performance from them against India.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Prediction: India to defeat Afghanistan

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 2nd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?