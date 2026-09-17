India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy Picks Back-to-Back Three-Fors, Ready to Replace Hardik Pandya?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: There is no doubt over the fact that Hardik Pandya remains India’s most vital cog in the white-ball setup. The pace-bowling all-rounder has been Men in Blue’s answer to Kapil Dev for a while now in the limited overs setup. However, constant injuries have limited his time on the field and the search for next Pandya has been going on. Thankfully, for the India national cricket team, they seem to have found the answer with Nitish Kumar Reddy. The 23-year-old has starred with the ball in hand in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan with back-to-back three-wicket hauls.

IND vs AFG: Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines With Ball in Hand Against Afghanistan

After a poor return from injury and going for 30 runs in his two overs in the first T20I, Nitish Kumar Reddy showed immense skill in the next two games. The young all-rounder who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League picked up three-wicket hauls.

In the second match on Tuesday, Reddy sent down three overs and took three wickets while going for 24 runs.

On Thursday, just two days later, Reddy, having gone wicketless in his first two overs sprung to life in his third over. The right-arm medium pacer picked up three wickets in a single over to pick his second three-for in a row.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Steps in Hardik Pandya’s Big Shoes

As India continues their search to find a replacement or a back-up to Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown glimpse of having the ability to take over the huge responsibility. The 23-year-old has played over 20 matches for the Indian team across the three formats. However, with the ODI World Cup approaching next year in South Africa, Nitish Reddy’s role in the ODI format could certainly increase. It is evident from the direction that the Indian team is taking with the young all-rounder.

He was included in the ODI squad for the series against the West Indies, despite earlier being named in the squad for the Asian Games 2026 which overlaps the home series. With concerns over Hardik Pandya’s fitness, Nitish Reddy could be required to take the leap in the ODI format.

In South Africa where conditions favour the fast bowlers, it will not be a surprise if 2023 finalists field a playing XI with both Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. This could allow the team to have three frontline pacers and a spin bowling all-rounder.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Iconic Celebration After Record-Breaking 30-Ball Century | WATCH Video