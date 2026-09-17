India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs AFG? Captain, Vice-Captain Picks And Match Prediction

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I, Prediction: Team India will look to be ruthless despite winning the series against Afghanistan and holding an unassailable 2-1 lead. The two sides will resume their battle and lock horns for the final time in the series as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi prepares to host them in the third T20I on September 17, Thursday. While the Men in Blue will look to test the bench strength, the focus will be to wrap up a 3-0 win and not let the Afghans create history. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be most in focus as he is likely to get an opportunity at the top of the order, marking his first game for India at home.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson stars in the second T20 International

Opener Sanju Samson remained under the spotlight ahead of the second T20I, given his failure in the first as fans repeatedly called for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the playing XI. Despite registering a single-figure, the reigning World T20 Champions decided to stick with him at the top. The Kerala-born cricketer responded with a fiery half-century, hitting 22 off 57 deliveries to put Team India firmly on track to chase a modest total of 157 with seven wickets to spare.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rashid Khan’s three wickets too little too late for Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan sent Abhishek Sharma (39) and Sanju Samson (57) packing in the same over to give the ‘home side’ some hope of defending 157. The leggie also got rid of Shreyas Iyer for a run-a-ball 11 but the Men in Blue’s total was 123 by then, effectively meaning that Afghanistan needed to trigger a collapse of epic proportion to emerge victorious. But Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan finished off the match in less than 15 overs.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

With less prospect of rain, conditions will be batting friendly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Although Afghanistan have failed to go past 160 in the two matches batting first, the Men in Blue, if they bat first, should take full toll of the beautiful batting conditions in Delhi along with short boundaries.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Captaincy Choices

Sanju Samson (India)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Vice-Captaincy Choices

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Prediction

The ‘tourists’ once again start heavy favourites for the game. Their ruthless batting along with accurate bowling has not let Afghanistan run away with the game at any point. Given Shreyas Iyer began his captaincy career with back-to-back series losses, India are unlikely to get the opposition get away.

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Prediction: India to defeat Afghanistan