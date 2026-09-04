India vs Afghanistan Injury News: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy to Play Practice Matches Ahead of T20I Series

India vs Afghanistan: The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and is hoping for its players to regain fitness. Four players’ names came with an asterisk when the 15-man squad for the series was announced. These players were Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s return to international cricket was further delayed after his name was not in the squad announced. In order to get Bumrah, Rana, Sundar, and Reddy back to 100%, the BCCI will hold match simulations at the CoE.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy to Play Practice Matches

Jasprit Bumrah will play in the practice matches organized by the BCCI after it was announced that he would be in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, subject to his being medically fit. Besides Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy will also play in these matches scheduled to be held between September 4 and September 9 by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

According to a report from the Times of India, the BCCI medical team at the CoE is confident that each of the four players added, with clouds over their fitness, will be available for the series against Afghanistan. The three-match T20I series would start on the 13th of September.

The report quotes a source within the BCCI saying, “The BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) had shared a report with selectors last week, where it was mentioned that these four players were clinically fit but had to be assessed in practice matches.”

Recent Injuries Put CoE Under Scanner

Recent injuries have put BCCI’s CoE under the scanner. Often the Indian team has had to make multiple changes in their squads after announcing them for a series. These squads originally take into account injuries to key players beforehand. Meanwhile, these constant injuries to players were taken into account in the review meeting held between the BCCI, head coach Gautam Gambhir, head of the CoE VVS Laxman, and the two captains, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Following the meeting, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia talked about how the constant injuries could be a result of a crowded calendar.

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