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Home > Sports News > India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

India vs Afghanistan live streaming details for the 1st T20I are here. Fans can watch IND vs AFG live on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, and FanCode. Check match timing, venue, TV telecast, online streaming, and predicted playing XIs for both teams.

India and Afghanistan will clash on 13th September at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the first of three T20Is. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India and Afghanistan will clash on 13th September at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the first of three T20Is. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 17:40 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: The India national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team are going to clash with each other for the first time in the three-match T20I series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13. These games are the home fixtures for Afghanistan under the Future Tours Programme, although they are all happening in Delhi. This match is a big deal for both teams: India, led by Shreyas Iyer, is coming against the side of Afghanistan loaded with the experienced T20 heroes like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Ibrahim Zadran.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Match Details

The opening T20I between Indian and Afghan cricketers will be played on Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The game will start at 7:00 PM IST, with pre-match formalities to follow at 6:30 PM IST. All three games of the series shall be held at the same venue.

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IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Where to Watch on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live on Sony Sports Network telecast. The broadcaster has the television rights to the series and will provide live telecasting on all its sports channels.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Live Streaming on Mobile and Laptop

Cricket fans who prefer watching games on mobile or online can watch the match live via the Sony LIV app and site. On top of that, FanCode will be providing live streaming of the game as well, so cricket fans may follow the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs.

India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Also Read: Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Check Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Preview, Predicted Lineups, Timings, Live Streaming And More

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India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
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India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 1st T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

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