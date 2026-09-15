India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 2nd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: India and Afghanistan will play their second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 15. India have one match win and one draw to their name so far, so they need another victory to clinch the series. The game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with play starting at 7:30 pm. India have opened their series by beating Afghanistan at their own pace, as India’s 7-wicket triumph left them as the 1-0 lead holders ahead of this game.

Abhishak Sharma scored a brilliant knock of 82 runs off 32 balls. On the bowling front, the bowlers bowled well to peg Afghanistan at a low score of 156 for 8. That win is giving Shreyas Iyer’s side a great opportunity to win their second T20I series in succession.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Toss: 7:00 PM IST

Match: 7:30 PM IST

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The second T20 international between Afghanistan and India is going to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Tuesday, the 15th of September. The toss will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST, while the match shall start right after that at 7:30 PM IST. The entire three-match fixture is being played on this Delhi ground, though officially Afghanistan are the home team.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Where to Watch on TV?

Indian audiences can watch India vs Afghanistan the second T20I live on Sony Sports Network. It will be transmitted through the television channels of the network. So, for supporters who want to watch the game on television, they have to go to the Sony Sports channel at least for the 7:30 PM start time of the match.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: How to Watch Live on Mobile and Laptop?

The second T20I streams live in India via the FanCode app and website. Viewers can catch the match on phones, tablets and laptops through that platform.

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