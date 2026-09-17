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Home > Sports News > India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

Team India will look to be ruthless despite winning the series against Afghanistan and holding an unassailable 2-1 lead. The two sides will resume their battle and lock horns for the final time in the series as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi prepares to host them in the third T20I on September 17, Thursday.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV? (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV? (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 18:22 IST

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Team India will look to be ruthless despite winning the series against Afghanistan and holding an unassailable 2-1 lead. The two sides will resume their battle and lock horns for the final time in the series as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi prepares to host them in the third T20I on September 17, Thursday. While the Men in Blue will look to test the bench strength, the focus will be to wrap up a 3-0 win and not let the Afghans create history. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be most in focus as he is likely to get an opportunity at the top of the order, marking his first game for India at home.

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Afghanistan need an upgrade on all facets to ensure that they come close to challenging the World No.1 T20I side. The scores of 152 and 156 at home are highly unlikely to challenge India, especially at home. The Afghans might get hope if the World T20 champions decide to rest Jasprit Bumrah from the third T20I to manage his workload. Additionally, Naveen-ul-Haq could also return to the side shore up the pace bowling department.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Match Details

  • Match: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Toss: 7:00 PM IST
  • Match: 7:30 PM IST
  • TV: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the venue hosting all three games. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST and the match will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST. Although the venue is located in India geographically, Afghanistan are playing the hosts.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Where to Watch on TV?

Fans in India can catch the action on TV on Sony Sports Network.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: How to Watch Live on Mobile And Laptop?

Fans residing in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on the Fan Code App and website. Viewers can also watch the game via their phones, laptops and tablets.

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India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamIND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistanteam india

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India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?
India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs AFG 3rd T20I on Mobile, Laptop And TV?

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