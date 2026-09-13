India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs AFG 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: India and Afghanistan will kick off their three-match T20 cricket series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, Sept 13. The first cricket match is scheduled for 7 PM IST. Both teams will consider the series as a great way to prepare for the 17th Asian Games.

Inevitably, India’s home ground advantage and top-notch squad will make them the odds-on favorites, but Afghanistan’s spinners and top-order batsmen, who could be a big problem for the Indians, are of such a high class. It is certain that Afghanistan will play an opening match of the series.

IND vs AFG: India Preview

India can rely on a formidable team, led by Shreyas Iyer, from which they can choose the best eleven at each game. Sanju Samson, upon return, adds seniority to the batting lineup, while batsmen – like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy – represent the team’s firepower. With Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep at it, one would hardly find a better pace combination from an Indian point of view, but there’s also a variety provided by spin from Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. Selecting the wicketkeeper-batter combination and the first two batters is the main challenge. Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are the probable contenders for the spots.

Ishan Kishan’s health will ultimately be the decider when India picks their squad for the series. Also, India is feeling pretty happy as they were superior to Afghanistan, which resulted in a 3-0 win in a brief five-match ODI series that was held in 2019.

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan Preview

Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan. The captain’s first international match as a T20I leader will be against the team in the format that has consistently produced top performers for many years. Zadran revealed his team has strategies targeting Bumrah, indicating he’s very much aware of the challenge they have.

Even without Khan, Afghanistan has the depth with both Nabi and others as spinners to play with whatever support nature gives at the Jaitley stadium. On the contrary, the batsmen have to go for more, and Zadran, Gurbaz and Omarzai would carry the major load.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Delhi pitch is mostly anticipated to offer help to batsmen who can hit boundaries, but as the game goes on, spinners could also have a field day. The presence of moisture on the wicket in the second innings might turn in favor of the chasing side.

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

It seems India are coming in with a far more composed setup, greater depth and experienced players in both batting and bowling. Afghan spinners are capable of unsettling India’s batsmen, yet the strength of India’s fast bowlers and their better batting options make them favourites.

Prediction: India to beat Afghanistan in the 1st T20I

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