India vs Afghanistan match weather update: India is all set to play its fifth ICC world Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton, on Saturday, June 22 , 2019 at 3 pm. Speculation is rife that the rain can affect the match. While there are a lot of expectations to witness some enthralling historical innings from the Indian side against Afghanistan, there is a constant worry about the bad weather in England which can spoil the game.

According to UK meteorological department, the weather in Southampton will be mostly sunny today which could turn cloudy by night. In a statement, the department said there will be early patchy mist and fog, which most likely to hit across southern counties, however, it will be soon cleared. There will be dry with some patchy cloud but also warm sunny spells.

Overall, there are low chances of rain occurred in the area. The temperature can touch a maximum of 24-degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to touch 11-degree Celsius. Previously, India had won three matches till now, while match against New Zealand was cancelled rain occurred. While Afghanistan lost all five matches in the ICC World Cup 2019.

The team is led by Gulbadin Naib, which will have to show their best efforts to face Virat Kohli’s men in blue. The team which is already on its winning way is in a decent form after defeating Pakistan in Manchester. India’s match against New Zealand Trent Bridge on June 13 was also called off due to constant rain in the area.

