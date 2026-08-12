India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026 Announced: Full Schedule, Venue, Dates and Match Details

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed a three-match T20I series between the two nations starting from the 13th of September. The tour will be registered as Afghanistan hosting India in New Delhi. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. With this confirmation from the two cricket boards, it is likely that India’s tour to Bangladesh would not take place.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Announced









The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan will be the first time that the latter has hosted the World Champions. Even though the matches are being held in India, it is Afghanistan who will be recognized as the hosts of the series with their home ground being the Arun Jaitley Stadium in recent times.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule

Match No. Date Day Venue 1 13th September, 2026 Sunday Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2 15th September, 2026 Tuesday Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3 17th September, 2026 Thursday Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India’s Support to Afghanistan Cricket

India has often provided a great deal of support to Afghanistan when it comes to playing against them on a regular basis or providing their stadiums as home grounds to the nation. India was the first team to play a test match against Afghanistan in 2018. Recently, following IPL 2026, the Indian national cricket team played its second test against Afghanistan.

Speaking about the T20I series, BCCI’s Secretary, Devajit Saikia, said, “The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers.”

Meanwhile, Mithun Manhas, the President of the BCCI, also talked about the support the Indian cricket board has provided Afghanistan over the years. Manhas said, “The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level. Bilateral cricket is an important part of this, as it allows teams to play regularly against quality opposition and gain valuable experience. We welcome the Afghanistan Cricket Board to India for this series and look forward to working closely with them to make it a successful one.”

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