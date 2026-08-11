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Home > Sports News > India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the dates for the T20I series against India in India for which they will play hosts.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Afghanistan Cricket X)
India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Afghanistan Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 19:20 IST

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed the dates for the T20I series against India in India for which they will play hosts. With the T20I series scheduled in mid-September and accepted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has virtually ruled out the possibility of the Men in Blue touring Bangladesh for a limited-overs series.

Why Team India are highly unlikely to tour Bangladesh anymore?

With Bangladesh seemingly earmarking the dates for India’s visit as September 1 to September 13 for three ODIs and as many T20Is; however, the schedule for the home series against Afghanistan means it will no longer be possible. It was earlier reported that the BCCI was waiting for the Indian government’s approval for the tour of Bangladesh but the possibility now looks done and dusted or postponed to the next best available date.

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In a letter accessed by Cricbuzz, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan wrote to the board’s commercial partners:

The ACB hereby confirms that the India tour of Afghanistan 2026 (Event) is scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 17. The ACB further confirms that the dates of the Event have been confirmed and agreed with the BCCI and the venues of the scheduled matches have also been finalised. While an official public announcement regarding the event is yet to be made by the concerned authorities, the ACB is issuing this letter as an official confirmation of the scheduled dates and venues of the India tour of Afghanistan 2026. Accordingly all media rights holders may proceed with their advance planning, scheduling and production arrangements, resource allocation, promotional activities and other related preparations based on the above schedule.”

All three T20Is on September 13, 15 and 17 will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Have Afghanistan beaten Team India in a T20I?

While the two sides enjoy immense respect for one another, Team India is one full-time member that Afghanistan is yet to beat in any format. They were blanked 3-0 in the ODI series by the Men in Blue in June 2026.

As far as T20Is are concerned, both sides have played 9 matches since May 2010 when the third edition of the T20 World Cup took place. Since then, India have won eight of them, while one ended in no result. But the Afghans are now vastly exposed to Indian conditions after playing in World Cups and IPL; hence, they will back themselves to beat India. With the Men in Blue recently struggling in T20Is, there could not be an opportune time to create history for Afghanistan.

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India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off
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India vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2026: September Schedule Confirmed as Bangladesh Tour Set to be Called Off
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