Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Friday said Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their controversial remarks on women on a popular TV chat show. Earlier in the day, COA fellow member Diana Edulji, who had earlier suggested the matter to the legal cell, recommended suspension till further action against the two.

The cricketers will be returning from Australia where they were to compete in an ODI series against Australia starting tomorrow

The present matter doesn’t under the ambit of BCCI’s code of conduct but COA, which is performing the role of Apex Council, can suspend Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their ‘misogynistic’ remarks, said legal cell of the cricket controlling authority, after interpreting the relevant causes in the BCCI Constitution.

COA fellow member Diana Edulji said It will be imperative that the players be put under suspension till a further course of action is decided for their misconduct as was done in the case of CEO Rahul Johri when he was sent on leave in the sexual harassment matter.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has made his stand clear and said comments by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are not acceptable and the personal opinions are not the view of the Indian team. The BCCI had earlier issued the players show-cause notice to for which Pandya responded with an apology.

