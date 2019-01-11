India vs Australia 1st ODI match preview: Virat Kohli and men will take on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 1st ODI of the 3 match series on Saturday. Team India will be eyeing to continue their good performance, while Aussies are all set to take avenge of the Test series defeat.

India vs Australia 1st ODI match preview: After registering a thumping victory in the Test series against Australia by 2-1, Team India is all set to lock horns with Kangaroos in the 50-over format at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Virat Kohli and men will play 3 ODI matches against Australia and will try to pile on the misery on out of form Aussie. While on the other side, Aaron Finch and men are eyeing to avenge of the Test series loss. Skipper Virat Kohli’s confidence is at the seventh heaven as he became the first Indian captain to bag series in Australia, against Australia.

For the ODI series, the experienced MS Dhoni will join the side along with Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Raydu, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. While the spin due Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are set to trap the Aussie batsmen. The pace bowling command will be held by speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami with K Khaleel Ahmed.

Before the start of the ODI series, Team India faced a major set back as they lost their 2 best players— all-rounder Hardik Pandeya and Opener KL Rahul, who faced a ban and inquiry for using derogatory remarks for women in a TV show.

Australia’s ODI team will be loaded by skipper and explosive batsman Aaron Finch, experienced Glen Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb. Virat and co. have to be on their toes as the hosts’ bowling attack will be led with Nathon Lyon, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

What’s on the stake?

The ODI series will be a fight of prestige for the Australian side as they have already faced a humiliating Test series defeat and now are looking forward to level the scores by securing the limited over series. While Virat Kohli will be planning to trap the Kangaroos again on their home grounds.

Pitch prediction:

The pitch of the Sydney cricket ground is known to help batsmen and there is a bit of help for spinners too. Unlike the other overseas grounds, SCG helps spinners as there is not much bounce on the track and raw pace.

India and Australia ODI squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

