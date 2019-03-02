Veteran Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni utilised his experience in the first ODI between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both MS Dhoni and Jadhav stitched a 141-run partnership which helped the host team to clinched the first one-day international match against Aussies.

India smashed Australia by 6 wickets and won the first OD1 in a 5 match series in Hyderabad. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 59 and Jadhav’s 81 not out to reach the target in 48.2 overs after they restricted the Aussies to 236 for 7 in the first innings of 5 match series. Both MS Dhoni and Jadhav stitched a 141-run partnership which helped the host team to clinched the first one-day international match against Aussies.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave India a solid start with their 76-run partnership after Shikhar Dhawan was bowled out at a golden duck in the second over. Kohli made 44 while Rohit scored 37.

But Dhoni’s calming influence combined with Jadhav’s attacking play worked out perfectly for India as they cruised to the target in the end. Dhoni also surpassed his teammate Rohit Sharma to hit the most number of sixes for India in ODI cricket.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Australia to 236 for 7 after being asked to field by Aaron Finch.

Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets each and Kedar Jadhav took a single wicket made up for a rare off-day by Jasprit Bumrah’s two wickets

Usman Khawaja made 50 runs and Glenn Maxwell scored 40 runs from the visitors but never looked in full flow as the Indian attack displayed its versatility.

