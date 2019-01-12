India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Co. lost the first ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) by 34 runs. For Australia, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who tried hard to avoid the defeat, scored 133 runs, but his efforts were wasted.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: In the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) between India and Australia, Virat Kohli and men faced a defeat by 34 runs. The win was big for Australia as they started the limited over format series on a winning note after the losing the Test series by 2-1. Today, after winning the toss, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch elected to bat first. For Australia, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries. While Marcus Stoinis contributed 47 runs to the total of 288 runs in their respected 50 overs.

Chasing the Aussie total, India had a poor start as opener Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu went back to the pavilion with 0, 3, 0 runs respectively. Experienced MS Dhoni tried to rescue Team India from the unsound situation with Rohit Sharma standing on the other end but failed to avoid the defeat.

1st ODI. It's all over! Australia won by 34 runs https://t.co/b0F0zsmZFI #AusvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019

Rohit Sharma scored the 22nd century of his career and level former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly’s record. Sharma struck 133 runs off 129 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes. Kangaroo speedster Jhye Richardson dismissed 4 Indian batsmen, while Jason Behrendroff and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis took 2 wickets each and 1 wicket was bagged by Peter Siddle.

Rohit's century in vain as Australia win the 1st ODI by 34 runs. Series 1-0 now #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RlcDGlEGSD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019

