India vs Australia 1st T20: At the Visakhapatnam international cricket stadium, Australia outclassed India by 3 wickets. In a low scoring game, Virat Kohli and men only managed to score 126 runs, which was chased by the Aaron Finch and army on the last ball of the game with 3 wickets in hand.

India vs Australia 1st T20: In the 1st T20 encounter at the Visakhapatnam international cricket stadium between India and Australia, Aaron Finch and men surpassed Virat Kohli and co. by 3 wickets. It was a low-total match, which was played till the last of the game. After winning the toss, Aussie captain had invited the hosts to bat first. The Kangaroo bowlers proved their captain’s decision right as visitors restricted India for only 126 runs in respective 20 overs. For the hosts, Lokesh Rahul (50), Virat Kohli (24) and MS Dhoni (29) were the only batsmen who managed to show some good hands. While the rest of the team failed to impress with the bat. The Aussie bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile (3), Adam Zampa (1), Pat Cummins (1) and Jason Behrendorff (1) showed excellent skills on a flat wicket and dismissed 7 Indian batsmen for only 126 runs, after which, Australia had a target of only 127 runs to chase.

The Indian bowlers also started the show in a dominating manner and scalped Australia’s 2 wickets early. But for the 3rd wicket, D Arcy Short and Glenn Maxwell together collected 84 runs and scripted the victory for Australia. Glen Maxwell was the batting hero for Aussies as he scored 56 runs off 43 balls. While his partner D Arcy Short hit valuable 37 runs off 37 balls.

Australia win a thriller here at Vizag Win by 3 wickets in the 1st T20I https://t.co/qKQdie3Ayg #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hMwOZbWjY2 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2019

Australia’s 3rd wicket partnership was broken by India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who removed dangerous Maxwell and brought his side back in the game. Glen Maxwell was followed by D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Coulter-Nile. At once the game was in India favour but the Kangaroos managed to secure a narrow victory on the last ball of the innings.

