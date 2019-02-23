India vs Australia, 1st T20 match preview: Team India is all set to take on Australia for the 2 T20 and 5 ODI matches. The first T20 match between India and Australia will be played at the Visakhapatnam stadium and it will commence at 7 pm (IST). Skipper Virat Kohli would be joining the side after a break, while Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to a lower back injury and Ravindra Jadeja would be replacing him.

India vs Australia, 1st T20 match preview: It’s time for Team India to face the babysitting challenge as team Australia has arrived for 2 T20 matches and 5 ODIs. The fierce contest would start with the 1st T20 game at YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 23. The match is being scheduled to commence at 7 pm (IST) and the toss would take place at around 6:30 pm. A few months ago, Virat Kohli and men had registered the first ever bilateral series win against Australia and had buried the Kangaroos under their soil. The raining sixes and fiery bowling are expected to be showcased by both teams in India vs Australia series as both teams comprise big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khwaja, Glen Maxwell and others.

The 2 T20 and 5 ODI series would be played from February 24 to March 13, 2019, where the Kangaroos would be eyeing to avenge the last defeats. While Team India would be playing the last ODI series before the World Cup 2019 and would try to triumph with flying colours. Although, dangerous all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who could annihilate the visitors with bat and ball, would be missing the series due to lower back stiffness. He would be replaced by Ravinder Jadeja, who’s experience and sharpness in the field can create a lot of trouble for the Aaron Finch and army. The good news is that regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the New Zealand series, would be joining the troop back and was seen hitting the ball hard at the nets during practice sessions.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Glen Maxwell have also sharpened their swords to hit gigantic score and defeat Team India and this would be a perfect chance for Australia to do the same what Virat and co. did to them. With the first extravaganza, both the team would like to start on a high note at Vishkhapatnam.

What’s on the stake for India vs Australia series:

With a glittering trophy, the prestige of both the teams would be on the stake as Australia would be eyeing to avenge the last meeting, while Virat Kohli and co. would be looking forward to continue the dominance.

India vs Australia squad for the 1st T20:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

