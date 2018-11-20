India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream: The first T20I between the two fierce rivals will be played on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. Ind vs Aus match will start from 01:20 pm India time and the live telecast will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The live streaming of the game will be accessible on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Kohli and co is in red-hot form and Australia will have to put in a monumental effort to overpower them

India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream: India will aim to get off to a flying start on Wednesday when they face Australia in the first T20I match of the 3-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane. India has not lost a T20I series ever since losing to West Indies in July 2017 while Australia is yet to register a series win against a top opponent since March of this year.

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of in-form skipper Virat Kohli, has taken great strides in the current calendar year and will be riding high on confidence after annihilating West Indies across all formats of the game recently. Apart from the batting firepower of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, India is equipped in the bowling department equally well.

On the other hand, Australia’s struggles have been of massive magnitude ever since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa series broke out in March earlier this year. The absence of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft has apparently hit the dressing room of Australian cricket team hard.

Given the current form of both the teams and their respective players, the visitors will head into the Gabba pitch as favourites to win the gruelling encounter. Along with the Indian cricket pundits, several former Australian players have touted the Men in Blue to clinch the first T20I tomorrow.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Australia?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the India vs Australia?

The match will be played on November 21, Wednesday, and it will commence from 01:20 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Australia? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Ind vs Aus 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will air the match in Hindi commentary.

What are the squads for India vs Australia?

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

