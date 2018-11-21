India vs Australia 1st T20I: The Indian team have been quite dominant in the shortest format and have not lost a T20I series ever since losing to West Indies in July 2017 while Australia is yet to register a series win against a top opponent since March of this year.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Team India won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first Twenty20 International match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Right from the start, Australia went all out against the Indian bowlers and in the last few overs, it was been hammers and tongs before rain stopped the Aussies charge. Glenn Maxwell at 46 off 23 with four boundaries is leading the charge with Marcus Stoinis providing support. Indian team having coming off an easy home run against the young Windies is looking out of sorts with even skipper Kohli having a forgettable day in the field. Kohli dropped Finch in the initial overs and then gave a couple of runs in midfield.

The Indian team have been quite dominant in the shortest format and have not lost a T20I series ever since losing to West Indies in July 2017 while Australia is yet to register a series win against a top opponent since March of this year.

After today’s match, India and Australia will play four Tests and three ODIs in Australia. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Team India left for Australia on Friday.

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App