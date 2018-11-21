India's hope to dominate the 3 T20Is shattered after Aussies scampered to victory in a thriller at Brisbane on Wednesday. India won the toss and Australia came out to bat with Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis powering Australia to a formidable total of 154 after 16 overs when rain stopped the game. India got off to a bad start with Rohit walking back to the hut early in the game. It was Shikhar Dhawan's blitzkrieg 76 off 42 that provided the dash of hope but Behrendorff got the best of him and then the entire middle order fell like a house of cards.

When Indian opening pair walked out to chase the target of 174 runs in 17 overs, given as per the Duckworth–Lewis method after rains interrupted the game in the 16th over of the Australian innings, they wouldn’t have imagined losing their first T20I of the tour down under. Rohit looked out of sorts right from the first delivery while Dhawan looked confident. Aussies drew early blood, with Behrendorff sending Rohit back into the hut for 7 off 8 balls in the 4 over.

And after Rohit’s departure, the entire middle order fell like a house of cards, departing one by one with Aussies dominating the game. The asking run rate never actually came down from 10 runs per over, during the entire match.

However, Dhawan’s blitzkrieg 76 off 42 balls became the driving force of the match, his classy knock even made him the top scorer of 2018 in T20I format. He finally perished leaving Karthik and Pant to get the job right.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not in his usual self-today. He dropped an easy one of Aaron Finch and then when he came out to bat, he was sent back with 4 runs off 8 balls.

The dash of hope came when Karthik and Rishabh Pant went hammers and tongs on Tye and put 25 runs on board from his over, however, in his next spell, Tye got Pant walking back leaving Karthik for the uphill task.

India needed 24 runs off the last 2 overs, and Karthik was in a destructive mode, and victory seemed in grasp. Karthik went for a boundary off the final ball of the penultimate over, leaving 13 for the final over.

Krunal Pandya went for a double on the first ball in the last over, got beaten on the 2nd and was dismissed on the 3rd. Now, Karthik was dismissed next and the match ended with Kuldeep going for a boundary and Indian total falling short by 4 runs.

On the Australian side, Finch, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis powered Australia to a formidable total of 154 after 16 overs when rain stopped the game. The match was reduced to 17-over match and it meant for the men in blue to chase more than 10 runs per over as per the Duckworth–Lewis method.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More