Virat Kohli and men will be looking to quickly wrap up Australia’s innings on Day 3 of the first Test match which is being played at Adelaide Oval. All eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who has troubled the Aussie batting line-up with some tidy and economical bowling. Trailing India’s score of 250 runs in the first innings, the visitors have responded with 191/7 on the second day with Travis Head firm on the crease at the score of 61 and Mitchell Starc (8) assisting him from another end.
Nothing parted India and Australia on the second Day of the first Test match being played at Adelaide Oval on Friday. After getting bundled up at 250, Men in Blue bounced back and reduced the visitors to 191/7 till second Day’s stumps. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who rallied the Indian troops by picking up three crucial top order wickets. The Indian pace battery struggled in the start but gained momentum later in the day’s play.
The threat of Aaron Finch (0) was quickly removed by Ishant Sharma in the first over shell-shocking the visitors early on. It was spinner Ashwin who wreaked havoc on the Aussie top order dismissing Marcus Harris (26), Shaun Marsh (2) and Usman Khwaja (28) in quick succession.
Jasprit Bumrah then announced himself by sending Peter Handscomb (34) back to pavillion after the Australian batsman was looking threatening on the crease with Travis Head. Ishant Sharma struck again dismissing Tim Paine (5) at a cheap score while Jasprit Bumrah took the last wicket of the second day in Pat Cummins (10).
AUS 235-all out after 98.4 overs
It was Mohammed Shami that sent the last 2 packing in the 98th over. Shami was sent out of the park on his first by Lyon and then a single brought Head on strike. Pant picked another easy on as Shami picked his first of the innings. On the next ball, Shami beat Hazlewood and again it was for Pant to take the easy one on the slips.
India have a first innings lead of 15 runs
AUS 228/8 after 98 overs, Travis Head 72, Nathan Lyon 17
Ashwin is trying is luck, but Lyon and Head are keeping it slow and steady. They are dodging dangerous deliveries while picking up the loose ones to get the score board moving. 7 off the last over, with Lyon getting serious now.
AUS 217/8 after 96 overs, Travis Head 71, Nathan Lyon 7
It's drizzling again but the play must go on! and it's. Bumrah is out on attack to take on Lyon, while Aussies want to cover the deficit, which is now only 30 runs. Head is the man holding the fort for the hosts. if the play gets wrapped up and it continues to drizzle, then India is in for a tough ride. Aussies bowlers will get the advantage and most probably, India's 2nd innings will be up by the end of the day.
Play resumes
Finally, the rain has stopped, players are out on the field. Lyon is the new man out with Head. Bumrah will continue, with 2 balls to go
AUS 204/8 after 91.4 overs, Travis Head 62
Starc is walking back to the hut! Bumrah has delivered for India on Day 3 with Pant picking up an easy one in the slip, however, this was the last action as rain has halted the game. The covers are on with Aussies on 204/8 after 91.4 overs.
200 up for the Aussies, with Starc and Head holding the fort.
AUS 197/7 after 90 overs, Mitchell Starc 13, Travis Head 62
6 of the first 2 overs, with a second chance to Head. Bumrah's short of the length delivery Head by surprise, he wanted to defend but got an inside edge that squirted behind square on the on-side.