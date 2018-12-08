India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE updates: After getting bundled up at 250, Men in Blue bounced back and reduced the visitors to 235-all out on the 3rd day. It was Mohammed Shami that sent the last 2 Aussies batsmen packing in the 98th over and wrapped up the 1st innings of the hosts. India have a minor first innings lead of 15 runs but rain could turn the match into the hosts' favour.

All eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who has troubled the Aussie batting line-up with some tidy and economical bowling

Virat Kohli and men will be looking to quickly wrap up Australia’s innings on Day 3 of the first Test match which is being played at Adelaide Oval. All eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who has troubled the Aussie batting line-up with some tidy and economical bowling. Trailing India’s score of 250 runs in the first innings, the visitors have responded with 191/7 on the second day with Travis Head firm on the crease at the score of 61 and Mitchell Starc (8) assisting him from another end.

Nothing parted India and Australia on the second Day of the first Test match being played at Adelaide Oval on Friday. After getting bundled up at 250, Men in Blue bounced back and reduced the visitors to 191/7 till second Day’s stumps. It was Ravichandran Ashwin who rallied the Indian troops by picking up three crucial top order wickets. The Indian pace battery struggled in the start but gained momentum later in the day’s play.

The threat of Aaron Finch (0) was quickly removed by Ishant Sharma in the first over shell-shocking the visitors early on. It was spinner Ashwin who wreaked havoc on the Aussie top order dismissing Marcus Harris (26), Shaun Marsh (2) and Usman Khwaja (28) in quick succession.

Jasprit Bumrah then announced himself by sending Peter Handscomb (34) back to pavillion after the Australian batsman was looking threatening on the crease with Travis Head. Ishant Sharma struck again dismissing Tim Paine (5) at a cheap score while Jasprit Bumrah took the last wicket of the second day in Pat Cummins (10).

