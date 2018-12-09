India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score and updates: KL Rahul’s quick knock of 47 off 67 balls and Cheteshwar Pujara’s obduracy helped India firm their lead over Australia by 166 runs for 3 at stumps on the third day of 1st Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Virat Kohli was dismissed late in the 4th session after an uncharacteristic knock of 34 runs off 104 balls. At the end of the day, Pujara was holding the fort being unbeaten on 40 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 1 not out.
On the 3rd day, India got off to a quick start with KL Rahul’s fast 47 as India reached 88 for 2 at tea. Post-tea, it was Kohli and Pujara that stitched a 71-run partnership, though a bit slow coming off 197 balls but critical for India as Aussies unleashed onslaught on the visitors. However, spinner Nathan Lyon got a massive breakthrough when he snared the Indian skipper for 34 near the close of play.
Nonetheless, Nathon’s breakthrough came not before Kohli achieved another milestone and joined the league of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman to score 1000-plus runs in Test cricket against Australia.
Live Updates
AUS 40/1 after 14 overs, Marcus Harris 26, Usman Khawaja 1
Ashwin struck Finch just before the tea, he walked back to the dressing room as the Indian players followed. Finch went for 11 as Pant took a smart bat-pad catch off Ashwin’s bowling. Now, one down as Australia need another 295 runs to win this game.
India all out on 307
Ishant was the last man standing when Starc wraped up India's 2nd innings on 307, with a lead of 322 runs. Rahane and Pujara's knock of 70 and 71 respectively helped India post such a massive target. Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with six wickets. Australia need 323 runs to win.
IND 303/9 after 104 overs, Ishant Sharma 0, Jasprit Bumrah 0
Starc gets Ashwin and Lyon sends Rahane back to the hut as hosts look to wrap India's 2nd innings. The lead has swelled up to 315-plus mark and with only a day-and-a-half in the Test match left, visitors have taken the driving seat. For Nathan Lyon, it has been one of his best day, he picked up crucial wickets and have sent 5 batsmen back to pavilion so far with one wicket to go.
IND 297/6 after 100 overs, Ajinkya Rahane 64, Ravichandran Ashwin 5
The lead has now stretched to 300-plus and India is completely in control of the match and it seems it's getting away from Australia's grip.Lyon got another man and it's big wicket considering how the India wicket-keeper was looking to hit everything out of the ground. He looked set for a cameo but the score reads 297/6, with Pant walking back to the hut
Pant departs after a quick-fire 28, #TeamIndia 285/6 and the lead heads to the 300-run mark. Rahane 61* #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bYCfpNrpxK— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018
IND 257/5 after 93 overs, Ajinkya Rahane 56, Rishabh Pant 8 | Rohit Sharma OUT!
India have lost their fifth wicket of the innings as Nathan Lyon removes Rohit Sharma. Rohit edges the ball into the hands of Handscomb at silly point. Third wicket of the innings for Lyon.
IND 242/4 after 90 overs, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 1
Rahane is opening the face of the bat, and Lyon was sent out of the park twice! It's a good thing to take off the pressure and put it back on the Aussies.
And, Pujara departs after scoring 71. Lyon picks his second wicket. #TeamIndia 234/4 and lead by 249 runs #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YtWu1UYujf— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2018
IND 237/4 after 88 overs, Ajinkya Rahane 42, Rohit Sharma 0 | Pujara OUT!
After getting the best of skipper Kohli when the Aussies needed the most, Nathan Lyon has delivered again and this time it's the strongman Cheteshwar Pujara. Right from the start of the over, Lyon resorted to pressure bowling, he came to take a wicket and had the last laugh. Nonetheless, marvellous piece of cricket from Pujara. He has possibly batted India into a winning position here.
IND 234/3 after 87 overs, Ajinkya Rahane 42, Cheteshwar Pujara 71
India have swelled their lead closer to 250-run mark and Aussies are under pressure to get wickets, their bowlers are struggling with control over the ball and the visitors are cashing in on every opportunity. Hazlewood and Lyon have been called to attack set India batsmen. As of now, India is in the driver's seat of the 1st match at Adelaide Oval.