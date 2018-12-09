India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score and updates: KL Rahul's quick knock of 47 off 67 balls and Cheteshwar Pujara's obduracy helped India firm their lead over Australia by 166 runs for 3 at stumps on the third day of 1st Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score and updates: KL Rahul’s quick knock of 47 off 67 balls and Cheteshwar Pujara’s obduracy helped India firm their lead over Australia by 166 runs for 3 at stumps on the third day of 1st Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Virat Kohli was dismissed late in the 4th session after an uncharacteristic knock of 34 runs off 104 balls. At the end of the day, Pujara was holding the fort being unbeaten on 40 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 1 not out.

On the 3rd day, India got off to a quick start with KL Rahul’s fast 47 as India reached 88 for 2 at tea. Post-tea, it was Kohli and Pujara that stitched a 71-run partnership, though a bit slow coming off 197 balls but critical for India as Aussies unleashed onslaught on the visitors. However, spinner Nathan Lyon got a massive breakthrough when he snared the Indian skipper for 34 near the close of play.

Nonetheless, Nathon’s breakthrough came not before Kohli achieved another milestone and joined the league of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman to score 1000-plus runs in Test cricket against Australia.

