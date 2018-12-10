India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE updates: From 282/5, India got all out by the score of 307. Last five wickets fell in the span of 25 runs. However, by the time Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were done, India had done the damage securing a 322-run lead on a not so batting-friendly pitch.

Ravichandran Ashwin will prove to be a major figure in the outcome of the match on Monday

India will have a golden opportunity on Monday to secure a 1-0 lead in the 4-match Test series against Australia when the last Day’s play begins at Adelaide Oval. On Day 4 stumps, Australia was struggling at 104/4 and still needed 219 runs to win the ongoing Test match. Shaun Marsh (31) was on the crease with Travis Head (11) while Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin were tormenting Australian batters having clinched two wickets apiece.

On Day 4, Indian batsmen resumed from the overnight score of 151/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane leading the mantle. However, Nathan Lyon wreaked havoc on Indian batting lineup dismantling one batsman after another in quick succession. At one time, Men in Blue were looking strong and were expected to give a monumental target to the hosts but Lyon proved to be too much for the visitors.



Australian batting line-up endured a turbulent start to their second innings losing Aaron Finch early on. Marcus Harris quickly followed Finch to the pavillion while Usman Khwaja was sent packing at a cheap score of 8 by Ashwin. By the time Peter Handscomb fell prey to a brilliant Mohammed Shami delivery, Australia was struggling at 84/4.

The final Day’s play will be played out on Monday and it will be interesting to see whether the visitors will be able to get out of the trouble and sail their ship to the bay.

