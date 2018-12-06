After disappointing in the T20s, the Indian batting line-up continued with its dismal show in the first innings of the first test in the 4 game test series. The Indian batsmen were unable to face the kangaroos who bowled their might to decimate the visitors.

The Indian batting line-up continued with its dismal show in the first innings of the first test in the 4 game test series. India lost its first wicket barely 10 minutes into the game as KL Rahul who opened the innings with Murali Vijay as he pitched the ball up and it went straight into the arms of Aaron Finch. This was another poor show by KL Rahul who seems too desperate but is unable to break this spell. Murali Vijay was sent to the stands by Mitchell Starc as he tries to play a lofty shot outside the stump. Skipper Kohli was a disappointment as his presence on the field was a blink and miss moment and he added only 3 runs to the scorecard.

Cheteswar Pujara who came third stood out with his performance and knocked his 15th test century. Ajinkya Rahane came fifth and it seemed like he and Pujara, who are known to take charge when there is a need, will together take the score up before, Rahane like the rest of those out, in his bid to play a big shot to Hazlewood was caught by Peter Handscomb.

Despite the Indian batting line-up struggling to stay on the pitch, Pujara’s 123 made India reach the decent 250 mark. Pat Cummins led the Australian bowling attack with three wickets to his credit. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood have stood out in the Australian bowling department firing some classy bouncers claiming 2 wickets each. Indian bowlers will have to claim early wickets to make a comeback in the first test of the series.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More