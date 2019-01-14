The 2nd ODI in Adelaide will decide the fate of India in the series. Virat Kohli led Team India did well with the ball in 1st ODI at Sydney but was not able to do well with the bat. Former Captain MS Dhoni was called out again for the ODI series against Australia and scored 51 runs out of 96 balls. Australian side will be really happy with their previous performance and will deploy the same playing XI. The batting order did pretty well, but Skipper Aaron Finch will take a look at himself. Finch was the only batsman in Sydney, who just scored 6 runs, whereas 3 Australian batsmen scored Half-century.

After a defeat of 34 runs in Sydney, Men in Blue are all set to lock horns with Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide. India tour of Australia started with no result in T20 series and a historic win by India in Test series. Now, second ODI in Adelaide will decide the fate of India in the series. Virat Kohli led Team India did well with the ball in 1st ODI at Sydney but was not able to do well with the bat. Former Captain MS Dhoni was called out again for the ODI series against Australia and scored 51 runs out of 96 balls.

In an opener in Sydney, Virat Kohli failed in scoring with the bat as he went back to the pavilion after getting caught by Marcus Stoinis in short square leg with the perfection. Australian bowlers were in a great form, especially 22-year-old Jhye Richardson who took 4 wickets in 10 overs by giving only 26 runs. J Richardson was also awarded as Man of the Match for 1st ODI in Sydney. Richardson sent Kohli at 3 and Ambati Rayudu on a duck. He was leading the side form the front, but along with him Debutant Jason Behrendorff did an amazing job as well.

J Behrendorff sent Shikhar Dhawan back to pavilion on the last ball of his first over. Also, he sent MS Dhoni to the pavilion who was looking a good form as MSD was playing on 51 runs. MS Dhoni was given out LBW, whereas the ball pitched outside leg, but India was not having any review otherwise he could have used Doni Review System to revive himself. After Dhoni went back to pavilion, all the pressure was on Rohit Sharma’s shoulder. Rohit Sharma was trying his level best. Sydney witnessed a lot of raining boundaries. Indian fans were having hope form Rohit Sharma, but in 46th over he was left with no option, he saw the short ball and tried to pull it away to the boundary where he was caught by Maxwell at deep midwicket.

Now, the second ODI match is scheduled to be played at Sydney on January 15. India have called Vijay Shankar as an All-Rounder in an absence of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who are currently facing a suspension due to a controversy over their remark on the popular TV show— Koffee with Karan. The call for Vijay Shankar for rest of the ODI series shows that India might not go with the same playing XI. If we look at the previous match at Sydney, Vijay Shankar can replace Ambati Rayudu, who has also been suspected by the authorities over his bowling action; Ravindra Jadeja, in terms of not filling the squad with spinners only.

Australian side will be really happy with their previous performance and will deploy the same playing XI. The batting order did pretty well, but Skipper Aaron Finch will take a look at himself. Finch was the only batsman in Sydney, who just scored 6 runs, whereas 3 Australian batsmen scored Half-century. These 3 batsmen were Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb. Apart of these three batsmen, Marcus Stoinis can’t be neglected as his 47 run-knock helped Australia to achieve the total of 288 runs. Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was leading from the front but didn’t get the support by Khaleel Ahmed. Now, India will definitely look forward to the victory in 2nd ODI after a nightmare of Sydney.

Impact Players:

Team India: Rohit Sharma, the man in the news, who scored a ton in Syndey, is surely a difficult player to deal with. Rohit Sharma loves to play in Australia and has shown his performance in Syndey. MS Dhoni is another obstacle for Australia in Adelaide, as he was seen scoring after such a long time. Virat Kohli is another big name, despite a bad match in Sydney, he could turn his gear at any moment. In the bowling department, since Bumrah has been sent on rest, Bhuvneshwar will eye toward early wickets.

Team Australia: Jhye Richardson is surely a difficult bowler to deal with. Gautam Gambhir during commentary in 1st ODI in Sydney said, that this boy has a lot of potentials as he is bowling on 140 in the age of just 22. Richardson was Man of the Match in Sydney and will be looking for the same performance in Adelaide as well. Shaun Marsh is a batsman who was dealing with his form, but has shown his potential in Sydney, will try to be consistent on it. Along with Richardson, Jason Behrendorff can also be an impact player for Australia.

India vs Australia ODI matches: Head to Head in Adelaide

Matches – 11, India Won – 01, Australia Won – 07

Predicted XIs:

Australia: Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson

India: MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh

