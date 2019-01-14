India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream 11 prediction: The 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the 3 match series between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday and the match will commence at 7 am. Australia is leading the series by 1-0 and the 2nd ODI will be a do or die match for Virat Kohli and men. While Aaron Finch and co. will be eyeing to seal the series. Here is the match preview, team news and expected playing XI for India vs Australia 2nd ODI.

If Aaron Finch and men succeed to bag the 2nd match also then the 3rd game, Melbourne ODI, will be only a formality match. On the other side, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will surely come up with a strong game plan for the Adelaide ODI and try to bag a victory to keep their chance alive in the 3 match series. In place of opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar will be joining the team to strengthen team’s batting order.

India vs Australia Adelaide ODI: Inform players information

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 22nd ODI century of his career and level the former skipper Sourav Ganguly’s record is the ace for Virat Kohli. Experienced MS Dhoni, who struck 51 off 96 balls, can rescue team from every unsound situation. While captain Kohli, Dinesh Kartik and youngster Shubman Gill, if played, will have big responsibilities on their shoulders. With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Vijay Shankar, if played, can be handy for their sides.

Kangaroos are on the seventh heaven as their middle-order performed outstandingly well and bowlers knocked Indian wickets on regular intervals. For Australia, 3 middle-order batsmen Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Hadscomb scored half-centuries, while Marcus Stoinis contributed not out 47 runs.

India vs Australia Adelaide ODI predicted playing XI:

India: MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson.

