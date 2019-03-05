India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream 11 prediction: India will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the 5-match series at Vibhadra International Cricket Stadium in Nagpur. The match will start at 1:30 pm (IST), where Virat Kohli and co. would try to continue their dominance, while Aaron Finch and Army will be hoping to level the series today. Below is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream 11 prediction, match preview, best team, match prediction and best players information.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream 11 prediction: Nagpur’s Vibhadra International Cricket Stadium is all set to host the 2nd ODI of the 5 match series between India and Australia. The fierce contest would start at 1:30 pm (IST) and the coin would be tossed 30 minutes before the game time. Both the teams have been on the seventh heaven as Kangaroos won the T20 series, while Virat Kohli and men registered a thumping victory in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad by 6 wickets. As predicted by the cricket experts, the match is going to be a high-scoring game as it would be played on a dry pitch in the daylight. The 22-yard playing area would be helping batsmen as there would be no big swing in the afternoon but the speedsters would get the bounce. While spinners may use the dry and rough patches to turn big.

In the last match, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has been the biggest hurdle for Aussie batsmen drew the early blood and dismissed Finch for a duck. After which, opener Usman Khawaja and number 3 batsman Marcus Stoinis scored 50 runs and 37 runs respectively. The pinch-hitter Glenn Maxwell, who has been in an outstanding form throughout T20 series, hit 40 runs, while Peter Handscomb (19), Ashton Turner (21), Alex Carey (36) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (28) were the other run-getters for the visitors.

It was a great show by the Indian bowlers as Bumrah took 2 wickets, Mohammed Shami 2, Kuldeep Yadav 2 and Kedar Jadhav scalped 1 wicket. Hence India wrapped up Australian innings for 236/7.

Chasing the target of 237 runs, India started poorly as Shikhar Dhawan went back to the pavilion on the 7th ball of the innings. Coulter Nile was the man to get the early breakthrough for Australia. After which, he also scalped Rohit Sharma’s wicket, but before that skipper, Virat Kohli and his deputy had scored 44 and 37 runs. Ambati Rayudu failed to impress once again and managed to hit only 13 runs.

But the heroes of the match were experienced MS Dhoni and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav who played impressively and match-winning knocks of 59 runs off 72 and 81 off 87 balls and took India to the finishing line.

For the 2nd ODI, both teams would lock horns and India would be eyeing to take another lead, while Aussies would be hoping to avenge the last defeat and level the 5 match series by 1-1.

India:

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye.

