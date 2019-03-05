Virat Kohli scored his 40th ODI century helping India to a total of 250 runs in the second ODI against Australia at Nagpur. Pat Cummins was the most successful Australian bowler with 4 wickets to his name while Adam Zampa bagged two.

Skipper Virat Kohli inspired India to a healthy total of 250 runs against Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Tuesday. While the rest of the Indian batting line-up faltered in the crunch clash, the 30-year-old batsman fought through a ferocious Australian bowling attack and smashed his 40th ODI century. Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler for Australia as he bagged 4 crucial wickets, including Kohli’s, at the expense of 29 runs.

After getting invited to bat first by Australia, India got off to a dreadful start as they lost Rohit Sharma (0) in the first over. It wasn’t long when Shikhar Dhawan fell prey to previous match’s hero Glenn Maxwell at the score of 21. Ambati Rayudu (18) tried to hold the fort with captain Virat Kohli but Nathan Lyon dismissed him piling more misery on the hosts by reducing them to 75/3.

It was Vijay Shankar who played a quick-fire knock of 46 runs off just 41 balls forging a partnership of 81 runs with Kohli. After Shankar’s dismissal, Kedar Jadhav (11) and MS Dhoni (0) went back to the pavillion in quick succession. Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 21 runs helping Virat Kohli to reach the landmark century.

Kuldeep Yadav (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) could not contribute much as India got bundled out at 250 runs. Pat Cummins bagged 4 wickets while Adam Zampa took 2 wickets.

Virat Kohli is already way ahead of third-placed Ricky Ponting (30) in the all-time list of ODI century scorers. He moved a step closer to legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 tons in ODIs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8K-QBBv2OQ0

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More