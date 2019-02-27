India vs Australia 2nd T20: The Aaron Finch and men defeated India by 7 wickets and bagged the T20 series 2-0. Explosive batsman Glen Maxwell powered his side with a 113- runs blitzkrieg inning. On the other side, Indian captain Virat Kohli also played an impressive knock of not out 72 runs.

At the M Chinnaswamy International Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, Australia outclassed India in the second and last match of the T20 series on Wednesday. The Kangaroos registered another thumping victory by 7 wickets and bagged the T20 series 2-0. With this victory, Australian side is on the seventh-heaven and eyeing to continue their dominance in the 5 match ODI series as well. Today’s match was opposite to 1st T20 as it was a high scoring game. After winning the toss, Australian skipper won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Indian opener KL Rahul gave a flying start to his side and hit quick 47 runs off 26 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours. With Indian skipper, Virat Kohli’s impressive 72 runs off 38 balls studded with 6 long sixes and 2 rolling boundaries and MS Dhoni’s lighting fast 40 runs off 23 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours India managed to score a big total of 190 runs in their respective 20 overs. At once, it looked like India would have a comfortable victory but Kangaroos spoiled the party.

Aussie opener D Arcy Short started in the same manner and hit 40 runs off 28 balls with 6 boundaries, but Indian bowlers managed to scalp 2 early wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch. But it was Glen Maxwell who became the hero of the match by annihilating the Indian bowling. With 7 fours and 9 sixes, Maxwell scored 113 runs off 55 balls and scripted another victory for his side on the Indian tour. He had also scored a match-winning half-century in the 1st T20 and today also he did the same.

Both the teams would be locking horns in the 5 match ODI series now, which is scheduled to start from Saturday, March 2, 2019.

