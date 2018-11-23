Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international match between India and Australia from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The hosts Aussies led by Aaron Finch had proven why a game with them is considered India’s waterloo moment. The men in blue were heading towards an easy victory in Brisbane but the Kangaroos upped their game in the dying minutes and aided by the rains, managed to defeat the guests by a narrow margin 4 runs.
Playing XI for both the teams:
Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed
Live Updates
14:25 IST: Australian batting line up is falling apart like a pack of cards. After Khalil Ahmed claimed two wickets in quick succession, wickets have begun falling at regular intervals. The Kangaroos are under tremendous pressure as India bowlers are exploiting the pace-friendly pitch to their benefit. Current Score; Aus: 51/4
