As India's hope to dominate the series have already shattered, the guests would use all their might to stop the winning streak of the Kangaroos. Men in Blue have a promising start with wickets claimed in quick succession. Will they be able to redeem themselves or Australia will prove again that they are indeed India's bogey team. Catch the live updates here!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international match between India and Australia from Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The hosts Aussies led by Aaron Finch had proven why a game with them is considered India’s waterloo moment. The men in blue were heading towards an easy victory in Brisbane but the Kangaroos upped their game in the dying minutes and aided by the rains, managed to defeat the guests by a narrow margin 4 runs.

Playing XI for both the teams:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App