India vs Australia 2nd T20I live stream: The second T20I between the two arch-rivals will be played on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ind vs Aus match will start from 01:20 pm India time and the live telecast will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The live streaming of the game will be accessible on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who failed to replicate his domestic form in Australia in the first T20I

India vs Australia 2t T20I live stream: India was given a wake-up call on Wednesday when a resurgent Australia shell-shocked Virat Kohli and men with a 4-run win in the first T20I played at The Gabba, Brisbane. The Indian cricket team will face Aaron Finch’s side on Friday in the second T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli will be wary of the threat that the hosts pose and would want to avoid the mistakes that the visitors made in the previous encounter.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch put up a fighting score in the previous match along with Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell’s brief blitzkrieg that helped their team post a total of 158 runs. For India, Shikhar Dhawan was on his absolute best scoring a knock of 76 runs off just 42 balls but rest of his side failed to support him as India lost the match by a narrow margin.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Australia?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the India vs Australia?

The match will be played on November 23, Friday, and it will commence from 01:20 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Australia? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Ind vs Aus 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will air the match in Hindi commentary.

What are the squads for India vs Australia?

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

