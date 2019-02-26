India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: India and Australia will lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday for the 2nd T20 of the two-match series. Australia will look forward to continue their dominance, while Virat Kohli and co. will try to register a series-saver win.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: The last match of the 2-match T20I series between India and Australia would be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The match would commence at 7 pm and the toss would be done at 6:30 pm (IST). After winning the first low-scoring thriller, Kangaroos would be eyeing to continue their dominance on the Indian soil and bag T20 series. While on the other side, Virat Kohli and co. would like to make a comeback and register a series-saver win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the last match, Aaron Finch and army notch a narrow victory by 3-wickets and would like to secure the match and T20 series.

Both the teams comprise big names who could turn the tables around. For India skipper Virat Kohli, explosive batsmen Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and experienced MS Dhoni would be ready to avenge the last defeat. Experts have predicted that Virat Kohli may also add Shikhar Dhawan back to the side. Indian batting line up fell like a house of cards in the last match and only managed to score 126 runs. Opener KL Rahul who smashed quick 50 runs of 36 balls was the only man who managed to entertain the crowd. While skipper Virat Kohli 24 runs off 17 balls and MS Dhoni managed to contribute only 29 runs off 37 balls. Hence Australian bowlers wrapped up India for only 126 runs.

While on the bowling front Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Krunal Pandya have the capability to wreak-havoc the visitors. With a low total of 126 runs, Indian bowlers kept on fighting till the last ball of the match.

While Australia would be eyeing to win the match and continue dominance over India. Kangaroos have a strong pace attack of Nathan Coulter-Nile who took 3 wickets for 26 runs and Pat Cummins, who bowled a tight line and length and allowed only 19 runs in his 4 overs with a wicket. Captain and opener Aaron Finch along with Marcus Stoinis could help Aussies to mount a mammoth total. Besides these, Glenn Maxwell who hit 56 of 43 in the first T20I, could be a danger for Virat Kohli and co.

What time does the 2nd T20I between India vs Australia start?

The 2nd T20I starts at 7 pm local time on February 27, 2019.

Where to catch the live stream of India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The live stream of the 2dn T20I will be available on Hotstar.

What TV channel will show live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd T20 match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where will be the 2nd T20I between India and Australia played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

What are the squads for the 2nd T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More