Pat Cummins got Indian skipper Virat Kohli dismissed at the stroke of lunch on Day 3, his wicket is a huge blow for India’s chances to win another Test down under as the skipper was the one holding the fort for the Indian side. However, the manner in which Kohli was dismissed has come under fire.

Pat got Kohli playing a loose shot, the ball came off the edge and was taken by Peter Handscomb. But a closer look at the catch raises questions. Even the 3rd Umpire went with the soft signal due to lack of evidence but there seems to be plenty of footage that showed the catch was actually not clean.

How close was this? Was Kohli out in your book? Was it a clean catch?pic.twitter.com/3SzcnUz16o — The Field (@thefield_in) December 16, 2018

Karma for KL Rahul claiming his catch. pic.twitter.com/L5qk3tWlru — Dennis Kohli (@DennisCricket_) December 16, 2018

Before the controversial decision, skipper slammed his 25th Test career ton becoming the fastest Indian to register 25 Test centuries. Kohli has surpassed Gavaskar, Tendulkar in achieving the feat. He also edged past Mohammad Yousuf and Viv Richards in most century tally and joins Inzamam-ul-Haq with 25 100s. Not only this, Kohli has been in top-notch form, he has become the 1st Indian, 1st non-Australian to slam 5 centuries in consecutive years.

This century was also special as it marks a change in skipper’s celebration style. After slamming his ton, Kohli showed his bat and moved the right palm to show that as long as the bat is talking, he doesn’t need to.

