India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: With a lead of 175 runs and 6 wickets in hand, Australia are firmly in the driving seat of the 2nd Test at Perth. Earlier in Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli's centurian knock powered India to post 283 runs on board before being bundled up under Aussies attack. Australia started their 2nd innings on a strong note with 33/0 at tea, however, Indian bowlers struck 4 wickets as the came to an end.

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: With a lead of 175 runs and 6 wickets in hand, Australia are firmly in the driving seat of the 2nd Test at Perth. At the end of day 3, Paine and Khawaja were at the crease with 8 and 41 respectively. Earlier in the day, skipper Virat Kohli's centurian knock powered India to post 283 runs on board before being bundled up under Aussies attack. Australia started their 2nd innings on a strong note with 33/0 at tea, however, Indian bowlers struck 4 wickets as the came came to an end.

Shami took 2 for 23, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma bagged a wicket each. On the Austrtalian side, off-spinner Nathan Lyon unleased devestataion as he picked 5/67 to dismiss India a little after lunch.

After Kohli’s knock, India, the Indian batting order fell like a house of cards. Visitors lost Kohli’s fellow overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane right at the start of the day. Rahane could not add to his overnight score of 51.

