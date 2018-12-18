India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE updates: Australia is in sight of a series-levelling victory in the 2nd Test against India at Perth with 2 Indian greenhorns at crease needing 175 for a victory. Earlier, Shami took 6-wicket haul for 56 but couldn't restrict the hosts from swelling their score to 243 and setting a target of 287 runs. It was Khawaja and Paine who added crucial 72 runs for the 5th wicket to stretch their lead. India needed a strong start but Rahul went back for a duck on the 4th ball of the first over itself.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE updates: Day 4 Highlights: Australia is in sight of a series-levelling victory in the 2nd Test against India at Perth with 2 Indian greenhorns at crease needing 175 for a victory. Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood picked 2 wickets each with Mitchell Starc getting 1 to propel Aussies towards a win. Earlier, Shami took 6-wicket haul for 56 but couldn’t restrict the hosts from swelling their score to 243 and setting a target of 287 runs. It was Khawaja and Paine who added crucial 72 runs for the 5th wicket to stretch their lead. India needed a strong start but Rahul went back for a duck on the 4th ball of the first over itself. Pujara followed soon with Hazlewood reducing India to 13 for 2 before lunch.

After the lunch, upbeat skipper Kohli along with Vijay tried to stitch a partnership but Lyon got the big man back into the hut after only a 35-run stand with India at 48 for 3. Lyon struck again and this time confident looking Vijay had to walk back for 20 off 67 balls.

Then came Rahane, who played a crucial knock in the first innings, but he also perished after 47 off 30 balls leaving India at 98 for 5. It was Vihari and Pant who took India to stumps without further damage at 112 for 5.

As for the Australian side, they started the day with 132 for 4 and had the perfect first session with no fall of wickets. The score board moved slowly but with each over India’s chance for another down under victory dimmed. In the second session, Shami led the attack plucking Paine and then Finch, on the very next ball. In his next spell, Shami got Khawaja, and then soon after Lyon gave him his 6th wicket. India gained the momentum but couldn’t restrict the hosts before stretching their lead closer to 300.

