Virat Kohli may not have stomped his authority in the first Test match, but given his incredible prowess with the bat, it is only a matter of time that he starts wreaking havoc with the bat. Virat aside, Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the top gear right on time as India rode high on his sensational efforts in Adelaide.

Australia will be raring to make its mark in the ongoing Test series against India when the second Test match begins on Friday, December 14, at Perth Stadium. India secured a narrow 31-run victory over the hosts in the first Test match in Adelaide and will look to continue their fine form in Perth. Once again, all eyes will be on Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has failed to replicate his form of late in the Test series.

Virat Kohli may not have stomped his authority in the first Test match, but given his incredible prowess with the bat, it is only a matter of time that he starts wreaking havoc with the bat. Virat aside, Cheteshwar Pujara has hit the top gear right on time as India rode high on his sensational efforts in Adelaide. Thanks to his match-winning knock in the first Test, Cheteshwar has stormed into the top-five of ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

On the bowling front, Ravichandran Ashwin has posed all kinds of troubles to the Australian batting lineup, especially the top order. His terrific form with the bowl has taken him to the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. He keeps striking out the top Indian batsmen while the Indian pace battery keeps sweeping the middle order and tailenders.

For Australia, none of the batsmen has shown consistency as the team failed to breach the 300-run mark at home on both the occasions in the first Test match. Among bowlers, Nathan Lyon continues to draw plaudits for his heroics as he clinched 8 wickets in the first Test while Mitchell Starc has been fairly consistent as well.

Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting has tipped his side to bounce back in the second Test match which starts from Friday saying that the hosts will benefit from Adelaide pitch. Ponting also encouraged out-of-form opening duo of Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris. There are also reports that Mitchell Marsh might be finally included in the forthcoming Test after several batsmen failed to produce in the opening match.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More