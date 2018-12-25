In an unexpected move, India on Tuesday announced its playing XI for the Boxing Day 3rd Test match against Australia in Melbourne. The down under series is at a cliffhanger after India drew level 1-1 the 3-match series in Perth after taking at beating in Adelaide.

India have announced 3 major changes in the squad with KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Umesh Yadav being dropped

In an unexpected move, India on Tuesday announced its playing XI for the Boxing Day 3rd Test match against Australia in Melbourne. The down under series is at a cliffhanger after India drew level 1-1 the 3-match series in Perth after taking at beating in Adelaide. As for the team, India have announced 3 major changes in the squad with KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Umesh Yadav being dropped and Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja being included in the team.

Indian top batters have struggled throughout the series so far, it’s only the middle order comprising of Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who have provided strength to the batting lineup, followed by Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

Rahul and Vijay have put up a flop show in both the previous tests, while the duo scored 29 and 46 runs in the first test, they failed at Perth with India crumbling at 8 for 2.

In a total of 4 innings, Rahul managed only 48 runs in four innings, while Umesh could secure just 2 wickets for 139 runs at Perth in the second match which India lost by 146 runs.

India name Playing XI for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

