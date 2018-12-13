India vs Australia, 2nd Test: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw. Hanuma Vihari has been shortlisted in the 13-man squad in a bid to replace Rohit Sharma while Ravindra Jadeja is in line to replace Ashwin.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: In a big setback to India, Men in Blue will head into the second Test match against Australia on Friday without star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has been ruled out of the encounter due to an abdominal strain. Rohit Sharma will also miss the Perth Test match as he is recovering from a back injury which he sustained on the final Day of the first Test match in Adelaide. Prithvi Shaw is still undergoing treatment for an ankle injury and will have to wait to play his maiden Test in Tour Down Under.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw. Hanuma Vihari has been shortlisted in the 13-man squad in a bid to replace Rohit Sharma while Ravindra Jadeja is in line to replace Ashwin. Here’s the final shortlist for Perth Test announced by the BCCI:

13-man shortlist for Perth: Virat Kohli (c), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

India name 13-man squad for 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dBnMLqZ7AD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2018

Rohit Sharma was injured on the fifth and final day of the Adelaide Test while attempting to stop a ball. The Mumbai lad sustained a back injury during fielding and was taken off the field immediately.

However, Ashwin is suffering from an abdominal strain after delivering a marathon of overs in the first Test match. The 32-year-old bowled 86.5 overs – the most he has bowled in a single Test match. Ashwin bowled an enormous spell of 52.5 overs in the second innings alone and bagged a total of six wickets in the match.

India has a lead of 1-0 in the 4-Test match series against Australia after winning the first match by 31 runs. The two teams will now lock horns in a second Test match which will start from December 14, Friday, at Perth Ground.

