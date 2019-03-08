Australia set the target of 313 runs in front of India. The team India is yet to bat in the 3rd ODI. India is leading the 5 match series with 2-0. Australia's Usman Khawaja did 104 runs that help the guest team to clear the three hundred runs target to the host team.

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia is being played at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, The men in blue are leading with 2-0 in the 5-match series. On Friday, India won the toss and decided to field in the third one-day international against Australia, The guest team sets the target of 313 runs with losing their five wickets. The fantastic batting was done by Usman Khawaja with 104 runs in 113 balls. Other big innings played by Aaron Finch with 93 runs in just 99 balls took Australia to 300 target plus.

On India’s side, Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets in the match while Mohammad Shami took only a single wicket of Usman Khawaja who did his ton also in 3rd ODI. Jasprit Bumrah and Shami took advantage of the collapse and kept the big shots on a leash in the death overs. Australia managed to eke out only 71 runs in the last 10 overs.

India is yet to bat, will see what men in blue can do to win the 3rd ODI. India has a top batting order with Rohit Sharma and others. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the players who can take India to complete the target.

Virat Kohli and his men also had the camouflage caps in the third ODI to pay homage to CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. The team has also announced that all players would be donating their match fees to the families of Pulwama martyrs.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More