India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India lose 5 wickets, skipper Virat Kohli scores ton: In the ongoing 3rd ODI of the 5-match series, India lost four quick wickets at JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi. Chasing the target of 313, India got the first blow on just 11 runs when Shikhar Dhawan was caught by Glenn Maxwell on the ball of Jhye Richardson. The hosts lost the second wicket of opener Rohit Sharma on 15 runs and third wicket of Ambati Rayudu fell on 27.

Then skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni managed to propel score to 86, but Dhoni also became the victim after scoring just 26 runs. He was clean bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Virat then joined Kedhar Jadhav and took the score to 174. Zampa struck again and had Jadhav LBW on 26 runs.

In-form Kohli scored ton and was clean bowled by Zampa on 123 runs.

Earlier, Aussies set a daunting total for the hosts. The openers Usman Khawaja and skipper Aaron Finch scored a 193-run partnership. The first wicket of Kangaroos fell in the 31st over when Finch was shown pavilion by Kuldeep Yadav. He could not turn his brilliant inning into a ton and was out on93.

Indian players are wearing specially designed Army caps to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who were killed in a suicide bombing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

