India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE updates: India will take on a faltering Australia to seal the 3-match ODI series with a triumph. Coming from a thumping victory in the 2nd ODI owning to Virat Kohli's ton and MS Dhoni's classic match-winning knock of 55 runs, the Men in Blue will look to continue the winning momentum. India started the tour Down Under with a 1-1 draw in the 3-match T20I series and then registered the historic 2-1 Test series win on the Australian soil. India have never won an ODI bilateral series on the Australian soil.

2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS

Winning the toss, Aussies skipper opted to bat first and posted a total of 298 runs on board. Though India managed to send Finch and Carey back to the hut in the 6th and 7th overs the match respectively, Shaun Marsh stitched a commendable partnership first with Usman Khawaja and then with Stonis and Maxwell to power their side set a decent target for the Indians. As for the visitors’ bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through the Australian batting lineup, scalping 4 wickets in total at regular intervals. Mohammad Shami also chipped in picking 3 for 58 in his 10 overs.

The Indian side got off to a strong start with Rohit and Dhawan both stitching a decent 47 runs partnership. Skipper Kohli in his usual masterclass took the mantle in his hands and steered the team towards victory before Richardson got the best of him in the 43rd over. However, after his dismissal, Dhoni took charge delivered his vintage finish to the match, with India on top by 6 wickets.

