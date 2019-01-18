After a resounding victory in the 2nd ODI against Australia, placing the series at a cliffhanger, India will be eying ODI series triumph when it takes on the hosts at Melbourne on Friday. The Kangaroos won the first ODI by 34 runs and the Men in Blue won the 2nd ODI in Adelaide by 6 wickets. The last time team India locked horns with Australia in the restricted format of the game on the Australian soil was in 2016 when the visitors lost 4-1. Worth mentioning is the fact that India have never won a bilateral ODI contest on Australian soil.
In the 2nd ODI, India bounced back owning to Kohli’s ton and MS Dhoni’s finish to pull off a 6-wicket win, and now going into the final match of the 2-month long series of the tour Down Under, they will look to continue the winning momentum. India started the tour with 3-match T20 series that ended in a draw. Then came the historic Test series that ended India’s decades-old draught for a series win on the Australian soil. Now, with the ODI series poised at 1-1, the Virat Kohli-led team India will hope to end the tour against a side that has won the last 4 out of the 5 World Cups without a series loss.
2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS
Winning the toss, Aussies skipper opted to bat first and posted a total of 298 runs on board. Though India managed to send Finch and Carey back to the hut in the 6th and 7th overs the match respectively, Shaun Marsh stitched a commendable partnership first with Usman Khawaja and then with Stonis and Maxwell to power their side set a decent target for the Indians. As for the visitors’ bowling attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through the Australian batting lineup, scalping 4 wickets in total at regular intervals. Mohammad Shami also chipped in picking 3 for 58 in his 10 overs.
The Indian side got off to a strong start with Rohit and Dhawan both stitching a decent 47 runs partnership. Skipper Kohli in his usual masterclass took the mantle in his hands and steered the team towards victory before Richardson got the best of him in the 43rd over. However, after his dismissal, Dhoni took charge delivered his vintage finish to the match, with India on top by 6 wickets.
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3rd ODI AT MELBOURNE
Start delayed!!!
The start will be delayed now as the covers are back on. Earlier the toss was pushed ahead due to drizzle and now it's back. Not a good sign for India.
Vijay Shanker debut
Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for team India
Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#AUSvIND
Who is Vijay Shanker?
Vijay Shanker will make his international debut against Australia today. He plays for Tamil Nadu cricket team as an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. As for his record, in the Indian Premier League, he played one match for the Chennai Super Kings in 2014 and four for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.
Aron Finch at toss:
I would've bowled first too. There might be a touch of moisture but it's still a good surface. It might be slow to start with, but it won't change too much during the course of the game. I think It's been an exciting couple of weeks, a great win in Sydney and a really good game in Adelaide. We're ready to go for the series decider. I do hope to just get back to my natural game to be honest. Changes: Stanlake in for Behrendorff and Zampa in for Lyon.
Virat Kohli at toss
We're having a bowl first. It's quite overcast. It's going to be stop-start, with the rain around, and as a batsman we are never in, so that's the idea. We've had a good tour and we want to finish on a high. Levelling the series was important, now both the teams are set up for the decider. All the boys are motivated for the game. I had to get into a zone in Adelaide because the situation demanded it, Rohit, DK and MS batted beautifully as well so it was a total team effort. Siraj makes way for Vijay Shankar, Chahal for Kuldeep, Jadhav for Rayudu.
India win toss, Kohli opts to bowl first
Australia (Playing XI): Alex Carey(w), Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal