India vs Australia 3rd ODI match preview: The Melbourne is all set to host the decider and the final match of the 3 match ODI series between India and Australia. The 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, January 18, at 8 am (IST) at the MCG. So far in the ODI series, India and Australia have won one match each and the third match will decide the winner of the ODI series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who played a brilliant knock of 114 runs off 112 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes, will be eyeing to bag the third encounter and lift the cup. While Aussie captain Aaron Finch will be looking forward to avenge the defeat of Test series.

India’s tour of Australia has been successful so far as Virat Kohli and co. became the first Indian squad to register a series win against Australia on their soil. After the Adelaide victory, the Men in Blue also have a golden chance to bag the ODI series too. The good news is skipper Virat Kohli, who failed to impress at the Sydney, switched his game plan and batting gear at Adelaide and registered a match-winning ton.

With the century at Adelaide, Virat Kohli marked his 39th One Day International hundred and become the 4th batsmen to score 2 centuries at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Stadium after Mark Waugh, Graeme Hick and David Warner.

What’s on the stake?

India and Australia will be churning at Adelaide for the glittering cup and ODI series winner title. Skipper Virat Kohli, who is at the seventh heaven after team’s Adelaide performance, would like to continue the winning streak, while Aaron Finch and friends will be planning to spoil the Indian mood by keeping the trophy at their home. Shaun Marsh, who is in a great form and struck a half-century and Century in last both one days, will be the biggest weapon for Kangaroos and a threat for visitors.

The pitch prediction.

The 22-yard green-top track of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been in limelight. The pitch helps bowlers with speed and bounce. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had also declared it dangerous. The decider match of India vs Australia ODI series will be played at Melbourne, where speedsters of both sides will try to clinch maximum number wickets.

The role of toss.

Like every other match, the toss will play a major role in the final and decider match of India vs Australia ODI series, as both the skippers will be looking to dismiss opponent batsmen for a limited total. So far at the series, Aussie captain Aaron Finch has won the toss on both the occasions and had elected to bat first, but on this speedy track, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch may choose to chase the target.

India vs Australia predicted playing XI:

Both the sides will be looking forward to come up with their best combination and may change their strategy for the final match. The pundits have said that Virat Kohli gamble on Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar.

India vs Australia Adelaide ODI predicted playing XI:

India: MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson.

