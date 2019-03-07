India vs Australia 3rd ODI match preview: Virat Kohli and men would be locking horns against the Kangaroos on Friday at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi. In the 5 match series so far, India is leading 2-0 and would be eyeing to seal the series with another dominant victory.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match preview: Team India is all set to face Kangaroos in another fierce contest at the JSCA international stadium in Ranchi. The 3rd ODI of the 5 match series would commence at 1:30 pm (IST) and the coin would be tossed 30 minutes before the play starts. In the series so far, Virat Kohli and co. have taken the 2-0 lead and would be eyeing to seal the series with another dominant victory. On the other side, under pressure, Aaron Finch and army would try to bounce as it would be last chance for them to save their hopes in the ODI series.

IND vs Aus 3rd ODI is being scheduled to be held in MS Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi and the fans would be hoping big from their hero. MS Dhoni (56) had displayed his experience and batting skills with Kedhar Jadhav (81) and propelled his side to the take the first lead in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad, but he failed to impress in the 2nd game.

The 3rd match between India and Australia is expected to be a high-scoring game as Ranchi’s 22-yard play area helps batsmen. The pitch mostly stays dry and rough, which helps the batsmen to time the ball right and hit the big shots.

What’s on stake for India vs Australia 3rd ODI:

In the 3rd ODI, Kangaroos would be playing to save their prestige and hopes in the series, while Team India is keen to avenge the T20 series defeat. On Friday, MS Dhoni would be making his last appearance at his home ground ahead of the World Cup 2019. The JSCA international stadium of Ranchi has a capacity of 50 thousand spectators and pundits have predicted raining sixes.

Players to watch out in India vs Australia 3rd ODI:

For India, skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in a great form and played 116-runs blitzkrieg innings, would be the biggest hurdle for Aaron Finch and Army. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan both need to give a strong start to the Indian innings, after which, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav can set a gigantic total. The bowling unit would be led by speedster Jasprit Bumrah and the fans would be looking forward to turning balls of Kuldeep Yadav.

The run-getters for Kangaroos would be captain Aaron Finch, opener Usman Khawaja, number 3 batsman Shaun Marsh and pinch hitters Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell. The Melbourne star Maxwell has been performing continuously and the biggest challenge for Indian bowlers.

Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon are the bowling options for Aaron Finch.

Squads:

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson

