India vs Australia 3rd ODI: For the 3rd ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli and men would be donning the camouflage caps to pay homage to 49 brave hearts who died in the Pulwama attack. Team India has also announced that all players would be donating their match fees to the families of Pulwama Attack martyrs. In a tweet, BCCI said that “#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as a mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces. And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind.”
