India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Visitors win by 32 runs, registers 1st victory in 5-match series, India lead 2-1: Australia registered its first win in the 5-match series against India on Friday. The visitors defeated men in blue by 32 runs.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Visitors win by 32 runs, registers 1st victory in 5-match series, India lead 2-1: Australia registered its first win in the 5-match series against India on Friday. The visitors defeated men in blue by 32 runs. All thanks to openers Usman Khawaja (104) and skipper Aaron Finch (93). The bowlers also did a tremendous job who picked up four wickets in a quick session. The match was played at JSCA International Stadium Complex Ranchi, home ground of MS Dhoni.

Chasing the target of 313, India dealt an early blow when opener Shikhar Dhawan fell to right-arm fast bowler Jhye Richardson for just one run in 10 balls. The second blow comes in the form of Rohit Sharma who was taken LBW by right-arm fast bowler Pat Cummins. He scored 14 runs with hitting two fours and one six. In the seventh over Cummins struck and again and clean bowled Ambati Rayudu on just 2 runs. India was 27 for 3 in 6.2 overs.

Then Kohli and MS Dhoni managed to propel score to 86 in 19.1 overs. It was leg-spinner Adam Zampa who broke the partnership and bowled Dhoni on 26 runs. In-form Kohli was joined by all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, both scored 88-run partnership. It was again Zampa who showed pavilion to Jadhav.

In the meanwhile, Kohli scored his second ton in the ongoing series and 41st ODI hundred of his career.

Earlier, Aussies set a challenging total for the hosts with the opening partnership of 193 runs. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership with the wicket of Finch. Left-handed batsmen Khawaja scored a ton but his partner and skipper Finch fell short of 7 runs. Khawaja smashed 11 fours and 1 six while Finch hit 10 fours and 3 sixes.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More